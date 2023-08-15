Tomorrow is a public holiday in Spain. My neighbors have taken a holiday today. They have all decided to start playing reggaeton and trap. The lyrics are basically: "You're a w***e and I'm going to r**e you."

My sound system is over 1000W and I have played indie and punk music until they have removed their so-called music. I don't care if everyone has their own style. But I can't stand that hell and I don't understand why it's become fashionable. No question. I've been happy and my cats are much calmer.