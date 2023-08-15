Tomorrow is a public holiday in Spain. My neighbors have taken a holiday today. They have all decided to start playing reggaeton and trap. The lyrics are basically: "You're a w***e and I'm going to r**e you."

My sound system is over 1000W and I have played indie and punk music until they have removed their so-called music. I don't care if everyone has their own style. But I can't stand that hell and I don't understand why it's become fashionable. No question. I've been happy and my cats are much calmer.

#1

Having loudspeakers that make the whole neighbourhood shake usually works.

elijo sintetico
15 hours ago

Look for Cariño Loxochona. It's a song that explains why girls are not an object for reggaeton lyrics.

#2

If I met a girl who enjoys lyrics like that I would suggest that she use psychiatric care. It doesn't make sense to like music that threatens you with death and rape.

