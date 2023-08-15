2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Can I Do When My Neighbors Play Disgusting Music?
Tomorrow is a public holiday in Spain. My neighbors have taken a holiday today. They have all decided to start playing reggaeton and trap. The lyrics are basically: "You're a w***e and I'm going to r**e you."
My sound system is over 1000W and I have played indie and punk music until they have removed their so-called music. I don't care if everyone has their own style. But I can't stand that hell and I don't understand why it's become fashionable. No question. I've been happy and my cats are much calmer.
Having loudspeakers that make the whole neighbourhood shake usually works.
Look for Cariño Loxochona. It's a song that explains why girls are not an object for reggaeton lyrics.
If I met a girl who enjoys lyrics like that I would suggest that she use psychiatric care. It doesn't make sense to like music that threatens you with death and rape.