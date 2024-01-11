Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What Can I Do To Cope With My Mom’s Loss?
Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, What Can I Do To Cope With My Mom’s Loss?

SpaceAlienCat (They/Them)
Community member
I lost my mother recently and I've been very depressed and numb to the situation. Can you help me?

SpaceAlienCat (They/Them)
SpaceAlienCat (They/Them)
SpaceAlienCat (They/Them)
SpaceAlienCat (They/Them)
Author, Community member

Hello!!! My name is Aliyah. But you can call me Aliyah, Ali, or Liya. I am autistic and my special interests are drawing, making bracelets, Undertale, and helluva boss. If you are: Homo/transphobic, a bully, or just straight up mean, I will block/report you.Current favorite music artists: cavetown, girl in red, and Melanie Martinez. Roses are dead, violets are dying, my mental state is rapidly declining :3

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

SmooshyFries
SmooshyFries
Community Member
Don't be afraid to talk about her! Use some of her things in everyday life- her frying pan, her blanket or robe, her earrings, whatever brings you a happy memory. Keep pictures of her around as well. My sister coped by doing the exact opposite. But when mom was talked about or a picture came out, it jarred her- almost startled her. She tried to hide from moms passing but that made it worse

SmooshyFries
SmooshyFries
Community Member
