0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Can I Do To Cope With My Mom’s Loss?
I lost my mother recently and I've been very depressed and numb to the situation. Can you help me?
This post may include affiliate links.
0submissions
1week left
I lost my mother recently and I've been very depressed and numb to the situation. Can you help me?
This post may include affiliate links.
Don't be afraid to talk about her! Use some of her things in everyday life- her frying pan, her blanket or robe, her earrings, whatever brings you a happy memory. Keep pictures of her around as well. My sister coped by doing the exact opposite. But when mom was talked about or a picture came out, it jarred her- almost startled her. She tried to hide from moms passing but that made it worse
Don't be afraid to talk about her! Use some of her things in everyday life- her frying pan, her blanket or robe, her earrings, whatever brings you a happy memory. Keep pictures of her around as well. My sister coped by doing the exact opposite. But when mom was talked about or a picture came out, it jarred her- almost startled her. She tried to hide from moms passing but that made it worse