Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 3 TV Shows?
I would like to know your favorite TV shows.
1. the good place
2. community
3. stranger things
NO SPOILERS I'M NOT DONE WITH COMMUNITY YET :(
I mostly watch movies, not TV shows, but here are mine:
- Heartstopper (NO SEASON 2 SPOILERS. PLEASE.)
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Idk, I can't think of a third one rn
1. Parks and recreation.
2. The Handmaids tale
3. QI
1 the good place
2 Arrival
3 if anything happens I love you
Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the stars in other countries)
QI
Pointless
1. Gilmore Girls (I'm on season 4! no spoilers!)
2. Grimm
3. The Vampire Diaries
i’ve seen gilmore girls once. i’m watching it again now. it’s so good!
this is not a to show but….
AMY IM SO GLAD YOURE BACK!!!!!
1. Ahsoka (Disney+) - this show is currently being released, so don't spoil for other please!
2. Star Wars the Clone Wars (Disney+)
3. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
1) rottmnt + the movie (or any other tmnt series but this one atm)
2) the good place (like its take on the afterlife)
3) idk need reccomendationsssss
1. House MD
2. The Good Doctor
3. Designated Survivor
ain’t no way dp downvoted this too 💀 we had an agreement, dude. honor your word.
Babylon 5, Star Trek Voyager, Resident Alien
