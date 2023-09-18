I would like to know your favorite TV shows. 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

1. the good place
2. community
3. stranger things

NO SPOILERS I'M NOT DONE WITH COMMUNITY YET :(

Report

2points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey Amy just read your bio, I'm glad you're back and gave things a second thought :)

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

#2

I mostly watch movies, not TV shows, but here are mine:

- Heartstopper (NO SEASON 2 SPOILERS. PLEASE.)

- A Series of Unfortunate Events

- Idk, I can't think of a third one rn

Report

2points
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
POST
#3

1. Parks and recreation.
2. The Handmaids tale
3. QI

Report

2points
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
POST
#4

1 the good place

2 Arrival

3 if anything happens I love you

Report

1point
Icelandic_Fart (he/him)
POST
#5

Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the stars in other countries)
QI
Pointless

Report

1point
Julie S
POST
#6

1. Gilmore Girls (I'm on season 4! no spoilers!)
2. Grimm
3. The Vampire Diaries

Report

1point
Madally
POST
#7

this is not a to show but….













AMY IM SO GLAD YOURE BACK!!!!!

Report

1point
◦•●◉ 𝒮𝒽𝓎 𝒟𝓇𝒶𝑔𝑜𝓃 (𝓈𝒽𝑒/𝒽𝑒𝓇) ◉●
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah me too, and now that the war thing is over things can go back to normal...wait did I jinx it? F*CK!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

1. Ahsoka (Disney+) - this show is currently being released, so don't spoil for other please!
2. Star Wars the Clone Wars (Disney+)
3. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Report

0points
Tiramisu
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

1) rottmnt + the movie (or any other tmnt series but this one atm)
2) the good place (like its take on the afterlife)
3) idk need reccomendationsssss

Report

0points
shanila.pheonix_
POST
#10

1. House MD
2. The Good Doctor
3. Designated Survivor

Report

0points
David Furritus
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish