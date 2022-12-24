#1

1) Put up what you're working on for at least a few days.



2) Free write - this one is a little harder for me but I'll free write for a bit just letting my frustrations come out through the written word. Nothing in that needs to be cohesive. It's a jumbled mix of chaos that's pouring from you in that moment. Do not grammer check your free write. Write it out and them put that aside.



3) Write on something else, anything else - Fanfiction is perfect for this. There's already established characters and you don't need to create them. Just put them in a situation and go from there. You can even work through some of your own plot stuff in the fanfiction and it may bring back that spark. I don't publish any of the fanfiction I write on the internet, that's for me alone and it helps me through the process.



Take a deep breath and realize this happens to everyone and at some point you're going to assume you're work sucks and no one is going to like it. That's bull c**p. I already have several people waiting for me to finish what I'm writing. I usually let my writing sit for a week or two before I will pick it back up and read through it or the scene I was working on before I start writing in it again.