Hey Pandas, What Are Your Opinions On Different Languages And The Ease Of Learning Them?
As a linguist, I've always been interested in different languages: English, Russian, Japanese, Swahili, you name it. I probably know a few words in it. Let's hear what you, the community, have to say about this.
English speaking American here: In my position, learning languages is difficult. I'm currently trying to learn German on my own, and it's cemented that belief. It also doesn't help that I've been learning the rules and illogical guidelines of a dialect that is the linguistic equivalent of a s****y quilt my entire life, in traditional public school format.