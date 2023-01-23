Share your thoughts. Also, share your least favorite post types too. 

#1

My favourite by far are the cartoons

Claire the Devils Advocate
#2

I love a good animal story, fun facts, silly Twitter lists, wholesome stories, history, the design fails, creepy & weird stuff, and social issues.

I'm not so keen on AITA and other Reddit posts. Every so often is fine, but every DAY? No. I'm also tired of AI stuff. Some of it's good, but some are lazy. I prefer Panda artists!

Easily Excitable Panda
