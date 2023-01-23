2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Types Of BP Posts?
Share your thoughts. Also, share your least favorite post types too.
This post may include affiliate links.
My favourite by far are the cartoons
I love a good animal story, fun facts, silly Twitter lists, wholesome stories, history, the design fails, creepy & weird stuff, and social issues.
I'm not so keen on AITA and other Reddit posts. Every so often is fine, but every DAY? No. I'm also tired of AI stuff. Some of it's good, but some are lazy. I prefer Panda artists!