You don’t have to put your real name it can just be your bp name or you can just say nicknames for your name without revealing the said name.

#1

my nickname is amy, my real name is amidhaar lmao.

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#2

I'll use this as an opportunity to do a name reveal because I'm bored af. My real name is Nicole but I always felt like that was never a fitting name so I use the nickname that my sister came up with for me when I was a baby Nikki which just feels much more fitting for some reason

MissMushroom (she/her)
