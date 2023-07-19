#2

Instead of paying a premium on afterbite, when I've been properly eaten alive (ie. More than one bite over a large area) then i mix baking soda and aloe gel into a thick paste and put that on-- it's literally the same core ingredients for alot less, goes on a little easier for a larger surface area and gets rid of the itch and soothes the swelling. If i don't have aloe then i use water but the cooling sensation of the aloe i fend better.