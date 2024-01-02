Who here can see into the future? Let's find out! What do you predict to happen in this new year?

I don't know a lot about celebrity news or politics, so I'm just gonna focus on something I do know about: YouTube. Right now, the major personalities of gaming on the platform are slowly edging out of the game, either by retirement or by other means. I think that, on that platform, we are going to see a lot of mid tier channels such as Phoenix SC gain millions of subscribers, and they will cement themselves as the new era of gaming YouTube.

TL;DR, more younger people in gaming videos.

Epsilon
The end of the gender/pronoun confusion fad

Twogenders
