Fact 1. Radar was invented in Germany, but Germany failed to recognize its importance, and radar tracking incoming planes during WW2 from Britain resulted in the failure of the invasion.

Fact 2. The enigma code was invented by a German, leaked to the French, sold (or hacked) whichever version you have, to Poland, and then given to the UK, who put out the myth that carrots make you see better in the dark.

