Hey Pandas, What Are The Most Overrated And Underrated Actresses And Actors?
What in your opinion are over- and underrated actresses and actors Looking at the acting abilities)?
Not talking money-wise (movie budget, salaries, box-office numbers). For e.g. Adam Sandler: brings in a lot of money, and earns well, but commonly know as not the greatest actor. So definitely neither under nor overrated (IMO).
What do you think? Who gets too much credit acting-wise and who doesn't get enough?
Some examples in my opinion:
Overrated:
John Boyega - he was lucky to be in the right movies at the right time. But a very mediocre actor. His first minor hit "Attack The Block" made him appear on the big screen. Which was actually a very average movie - at best.
Jesse Eisenberg - got lots of big roles for a while. Never understood why. Brings zero charisma to the screen.
Diane Keaton - she's just the same turtle-neck character in every movie...
Underrated:
Paul Giamatti still is underrated - should have gotten an Oscar for "Sideways", wasn't even nominated. Great roles (even small) in so many movies. I just say "Private Parts". But also serious roles in "Barney's Version" or the series "John Adams"
Ed O'Neill - he will always be Al Bundy to the older crowd. And Jay Pritchett to younger folks. Showed in "Dragnet" and "Popeye Doyle" that he is capable of more. And his acting in "John From Cincinnati" is among his best. Deserves definitely more credit.
Emily Blunt - she's in lots of big movies, yes. But I think acting-wise she doesn't get enough credit. She can do it all: Action, comedy, drama...
I don’t know if underrated is the proper term, but I do feel James McAvoy deserves more attention than he seems to get. Watching the movie “Split” where he portrayed a man with multiple personalities, I was in awe seeing him shift from character to character seamlessly, not only throughout the film, but on some occasions within a single sentence; The man has range, the skill to show it, and should be tapped for more projects that give him the chance to put that skill on display.
I think Jamie Campbell Bower is underrated. (In the US at least) Everyone went nuts when he played veccna like he was this hot new star. Like the reveal was ruined from the start for me cause as soon as I saw him I knew he was the villain