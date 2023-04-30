What in your opinion are over- and underrated actresses and actors Looking at the acting abilities)?

Not talking money-wise (movie budget, salaries, box-office numbers). For e.g. Adam Sandler: brings in a lot of money, and earns well, but commonly know as not the greatest actor. So definitely neither under nor overrated (IMO).

What do you think? Who gets too much credit acting-wise and who doesn't get enough?