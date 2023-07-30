2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Most Intriguing Shower Thoughts You’ve Heard Or Thought?
I would like to know what are the most intriguing shower thoughts you've heard of thought.
whoever named dentures had the perfect opportunity to name them substitooths.
I used to write a lot of papers about criminal justice issues. The thoughts in the am shower would just stun me. Then I would go to work and revise. On one, I heard back that a Prof in Australia was using them for teaching. Lemme say, it made my day.
Sleep is the mental filing cabinet and the morning shower wakes it up. Along with morning beverages and breakfast.
Unrelated but does anyone else just have a scenario they've made in there head that has loads and loads of differnt branches or thought that are all related around the main idea but are all differnt
I do!! It can be quite chaotic at times lol
