#1

The Cure!!!! I was 17 and went to the concert with a friend. We arrived in the early afternoon (the concert started at 8pm) to make sure we'd get close to the stage. A lot of people had the same idea, so there was already a kind of Cure party going on in the car park, which was really nice. We spent the afternoon with the other fans and when the doors opened we all rushed in and my friend and I got to stand in the third row. It was so packed it was almost unbearable. The opening act was The Cranes, and although I liked them, I wished they'd cut it short because I could barely breathe and was getting dizzy. When The Cure finally started playing, I could only stay in that packed row for the duration of 3 or 4 songs because I felt like I was about to pass out, which I thought could never ever happen to me. I had to leave my spot so close to the stage and I knew there was no chance of getting back there, which was really sad. So I had to watch the rest of the concert from a greater distance, but it was still amazing. The best part: When the 12" version of the song "A Forest" was played! ...Hypnotising!!!