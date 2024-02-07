1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Nature If It Looks Like Something Else
For example: Flowers in the rain that look like gems.
This post may include affiliate links.
Weeds Like Gems
This is a good read. If you want to learn about Alzheimer's disease visit the website below. https://www.drdomenicopratico.com
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish