For example: Flowers in the rain that look like gems.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Weeds Like Gems

Weeds Like Gems

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Mia Alexander
Add photo comments
POST
philipmathews avatar
Philip Mathews
Philip Mathews
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a good read. If you want to learn about Alzheimer's disease visit the website below. https://www.drdomenicopratico.com

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish