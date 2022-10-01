1submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Us An Art Project That You Did For Halloween
Just show a halloweeny piece of artwork.
Watercolor Ghosts That I Accidentally Smeared
Awesome! They’re so nice! They don’t look smeared to me.
BRB… going to make a Halloween project to share on here.
