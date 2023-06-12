5submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Us A Traditional Dish Of Your Country
Doesn't matter if you're from the USA or Australia or Zambia or Germany or Thailand, just show us a dish from your country!
Lithuania: Šaltibarščiai Or Pink Soup
This cold and tasty beetroot soup is a traditional dish from Lithuania. It's made by mixing pickled or boiled beetroots with kefir or buttermilk. Then, grated cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs are added. The soup is usually seasoned with dill.
People in Lithuania usually make this soup during the summer. It's most delicious when served with potatoes.
Belgium "La Mitraillette" (The Machine Gun)
There are a lot of variations, but the base is meat in a baguette, salad, fries and a sauce of your choice. Ideal confort food in cold weather.
A Scottish Dish. Haggis, Neeps (Turnip) And Tatties (Potatoes)
I Was Adopted At Birth Into A Mexican Family, But Genetically I'm Irish. Our Traditional Cultural Dish Is The Potato, Obviously
Fried Tempeh - From Indonesia
OP here : Tempeh itself is a block of soybean fermented using certain fungus. It has high protein and suitable for vegan and vegetarians. It has soft-nutty flavor. Usually served with traditional chili sauce (sambal). Traditionally can be eaten with rice, or eat it as it is as snacks; But I've seen that some people use it as meat patty substitute on burgers.
