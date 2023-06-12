Doesn't matter if you're from the USA or Australia or Zambia or Germany or Thailand, just show us a dish from your country!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Lithuania: Šaltibarščiai Or Pink Soup

Lithuania: Šaltibarščiai Or Pink Soup

This cold and tasty beetroot soup is a traditional dish from Lithuania. It's made by mixing pickled or boiled beetroots with kefir or buttermilk. Then, grated cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs are added. The soup is usually seasoned with dill.
 
People in Lithuania usually make this soup during the summer. It's most delicious when served with potatoes.
 

Report

4points
Gabrielė Malukaitė
POST
View more comments
#2

Belgium "La Mitraillette" (The Machine Gun)

Belgium "La Mitraillette" (The Machine Gun)

Report

1point
Hawkmoon
POST
Hawkmoon (Submission author)
Hawkmoon
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are a lot of variations, but the base is meat in a baguette, salad, fries and a sauce of your choice. Ideal confort food in cold weather.

0
0points
reply
#3

A Scottish Dish. Haggis, Neeps (Turnip) And Tatties (Potatoes)

A Scottish Dish. Haggis, Neeps (Turnip) And Tatties (Potatoes)

Almay%20. Report

0points
S Foley
POST
#4

I Was Adopted At Birth Into A Mexican Family, But Genetically I'm Irish. Our Traditional Cultural Dish Is The Potato, Obviously

I Was Adopted At Birth Into A Mexican Family, But Genetically I'm Irish. Our Traditional Cultural Dish Is The Potato, Obviously

Report

0points
Lakota Wolf
POST
#5

Fried Tempeh - From Indonesia

Fried Tempeh - From Indonesia

Report

0points
Fei
POST
Fei (Submission author)
Fei
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP here : Tempeh itself is a block of soybean fermented using certain fungus. It has high protein and suitable for vegan and vegetarians. It has soft-nutty flavor. Usually served with traditional chili sauce (sambal). Traditionally can be eaten with rice, or eat it as it is as snacks; But I've seen that some people use it as meat patty substitute on burgers.

0
0points
reply

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish