Hey Pandas, Show Me A Picture Of Your Favorite/Most Recent D&D Character
I just finished a drawing of my rogue that I’m really proud of, and got to wondering who else has D&D characters they want to show off?
It doesn’t have to be a masterpiece, just something that you had fun making!
Hey nerdy Pandas, show me a picture of your favorite/most recent D&D character!
I know it’s not very good, but cat faces are HARD.
