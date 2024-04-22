2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Me A Pic Of Your Instrument!
READ THIS!!!
Show me what instrument you can play! Woodwinds, Brass, Percussion, Strings, Keyboard, it doesn't matter! If you do choir, then upload a meme. If you're in Percussion and can't bring your instrument home, then upload a funny picture of an animal! (Also, does anyone have a name for their instrument?)
This post may include affiliate links.
My Alto Saxophone
If U Cant Tell Im A Flutist
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish