#1

I'll go first, and I have quite a few! Shoutout to everyone who worked on the Mr Tibbles story (especially fair_weather_rose, who started it, as well as Do-nut touch da Donut and Mabel Pines, who got it going, and Betta Fish, who came up with the Christmas Carol idea).

Shoutout to Sleepy children love Moon, for an awesome character account! I might be a bit biased, since I'm a huge Sun and Moon fan, but whatever :)

Shoutout to Ms.M, the queen of puns.

Shoutout to a couple people I met on youtube- 'trying to come up with a username 💀' for being very kind, and Tommy Fox for the most beautiful description of their perception of gender (I'll ask them if they're ok with me sharing it).

Shoutout to the kid who hugged me yesterday, that was very sweet.

Last but certainly not least, shoutout to my friend who shall remain anonymous, but who makes me smile every single day