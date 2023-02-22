1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Shoutout Time! Who Has Made Your Day Recently?
It can be a fellow panda, someone irl, etc. Anyone who you think needs a shoutout :)
This post may include affiliate links.
I'll go first, and I have quite a few! Shoutout to everyone who worked on the Mr Tibbles story (especially fair_weather_rose, who started it, as well as Do-nut touch da Donut and Mabel Pines, who got it going, and Betta Fish, who came up with the Christmas Carol idea).
Shoutout to Sleepy children love Moon, for an awesome character account! I might be a bit biased, since I'm a huge Sun and Moon fan, but whatever :)
Shoutout to Ms.M, the queen of puns.
Shoutout to a couple people I met on youtube- 'trying to come up with a username 💀' for being very kind, and Tommy Fox for the most beautiful description of their perception of gender (I'll ask them if they're ok with me sharing it).
Shoutout to the kid who hugged me yesterday, that was very sweet.
Last but certainly not least, shoutout to my friend who shall remain anonymous, but who makes me smile every single day
Update, Tommy Fox said it's ok for me to share what they wrote! Here it is: "Where the Hell ta start with my gender identity? Hmm. . lets seee. . . ah screw it I'll just give it to ya straight doc; for me, all gender is is a stage performance, and in the grand scheme of things who gives a s**t about the gender of a character so I said "F**k it" and be none of em. Though, if a specific gender role helps me help other then that's what I am at that moment. Sometimes I'm a caring mother, sometimes I'm a defensive father, most of the time I'm a friendly person; it's all just a theater act for me, and whatever gender I am at the moment does end up helping someone then I am that gender at the moment and experience gender euphoria at that moment as that gender. It's all a theater show to me, and for that, I plan on being quite the colorful character on this wet rock floatin in space; as a great playwrite and radio demon once said "The world is a stage; and the stage, is a world of entertainment". =) "