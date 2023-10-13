5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share Tips For When You Can’t Sleep
For a long time, I’ve been suffering from insomnia and I know how painful that is. So if you can’t sleep just look here for some tips
This post may include affiliate links.
Sleep stories or guided meditations I find are helpful.
don't check the time - linked to people trying to force themselves to sleep, which is counterproductive
relax yourself, but don't force yourself to relax, just be in the moment
put electronics away
take a shower before you sleep
do something calming, like doodleing or reading
hope this helped! happy sleeping and sweet dreams!
Bored Panda is usually my friend through the insomnia. When I can't sleep, I just don't. I watch TV and movies or read. Reading is calming to me. I usually don't try to sleep when I can't or nightmares abound.
Just lay there. Eventually you’ll fall asleep. Always works for me.
Lay in bed for several hours with your phone inches away from your face watching increasingly strange YouTube videos about a very specific topic, such as conspiracy theories about ancient archeological artifacts and how the paintings on the wall of some random tomb "clearly show that ancient civilizations had electeicity and advanced technology," or the debunking of said conspiracy theories.