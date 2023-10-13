For a long time, I’ve been suffering from insomnia and I know how painful that is. So if you can’t sleep just look here for some tips

#1

Sleep stories or guided meditations I find are helpful.

Dana Barresi
#2

don't check the time - linked to people trying to force themselves to sleep, which is counterproductive

relax yourself, but don't force yourself to relax, just be in the moment

put electronics away

take a shower before you sleep

do something calming, like doodleing or reading

hope this helped! happy sleeping and sweet dreams!

shanila.pheonix_
#3

Bored Panda is usually my friend through the insomnia. When I can't sleep, I just don't. I watch TV and movies or read. Reading is calming to me. I usually don't try to sleep when I can't or nightmares abound.

Nice Beast Ludo
#4

Just lay there. Eventually you’ll fall asleep. Always works for me.

Menace to Society
#5

Lay in bed for several hours with your phone inches away from your face watching increasingly strange YouTube videos about a very specific topic, such as conspiracy theories about ancient archeological artifacts and how the paintings on the wall of some random tomb "clearly show that ancient civilizations had electeicity and advanced technology," or the debunking of said conspiracy theories.

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
