Hey Pandas, Post And Guess Song Lyrics
Inspired by previous similar posts. Post some song lyrics here and let people in the comments guess which song it is!
I looked down the line
And what's there is not what ought to be
Held back by the battles they fought for me
Calling me to be part of their property
And now I see that I (get no chance)
I get no break
Fakes and snakes quickly lead to mistakes
And as the tightrope within
Slowly starts to thin
I can only hope that they (close their eyes)
To the twilight through the skylight
And the highlights on a frame of steel
See the brightness
Of your likeness
As I write this on a pad to the (way I feel)
Hear the screaming
In my dreaming
As it's seeming that you've played your part
Like you're heartless
Take apart this
In the darkness, but I know-