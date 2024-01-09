#1

I looked down the line

And what's there is not what ought to be

Held back by the battles they fought for me

Calling me to be part of their property

And now I see that I (get no chance)

I get no break

Fakes and snakes quickly lead to mistakes

And as the tightrope within

Slowly starts to thin

I can only hope that they (close their eyes)

To the twilight through the skylight

And the highlights on a frame of steel

See the brightness

Of your likeness

As I write this on a pad to the (way I feel)

Hear the screaming

In my dreaming

As it's seeming that you've played your part

Like you're heartless

Take apart this

In the darkness, but I know-