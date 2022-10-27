Some things cost way more money than they are worth, but they are so cool that you decide to buy them anyway. Post those things here.

#1

Lightsaber From Disneyland - More Than $300 (Not Counting The Blades). I Am Broke Now

Stealthzilla
#2

$200 For One Book.... Worth Every Damn Cent!!

K- THULU
