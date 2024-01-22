ADVERTISEMENT

Hey Pandas, just yesterday I had to put my cat down. I'm crying uncontrollably while writing this. Just for a bit of backstory, we found her as a stray and decided to take her in because she was such a good cat. We named her Kiddles. On December 31, 2021, she had a seizure out of the blue. She kept seizing over and over again, having over 100+ seizures that day, back to back. We really thought she was going to die right there.

We took her to the vet, and they gave her medicine, which she fell under a special category for—unfortunately, she was allergic to it. So, they gave her a new medicine. It helped for a while, but soon after, it didn't really help anymore. As she started getting seizures once every three days or so, at best. The worst was about 10+ in a week. But we didn't want to put her down then because we thought she still might have been happy at the time.

We recently moved, and we kept her in a roomy cage, but we only felt that when she had seizures, it would be worse for her. We thought, "Who'd want to live like that?" So, on January 19, 2024, at 4:46 PM, my cat was put out of her suffering. I miss her every second, and I will always wish there was another solution that we could've found for her.

So, in honor of our angel babies, post a picture of them and, if you want, their backstory.