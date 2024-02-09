I like taking pictures. I enjoy traveling. And I enjoy looking at pics from all over the world.

The subject this time: Mountain Sceneries! It would be great if you also could name it (if there's a name) and name its location.

#1

Starting With A Classic - Matterhorn. Pic Taken From The Kirchbrücke In Zermatt

Starting With A Classic - Matterhorn. Pic Taken From The Kirchbrücke In Zermatt

Ban-One
#2

Mount Baker - Canadian Side

Mount Baker - Canadian Side

Jelena
Ban-One
44 minutes ago

Nice. The timing of the bird (eagle, falcon??) is perfect.

#3

Mount Etna, Sicily

Mount Etna, Sicily

Birgit M
Ban-One
43 minutes ago

Nice one. Always seen it from the bottom. Never went up or closer (yet).

#4

2am In Randa (Switzerland) During A Full Moon

2am In Randa (Switzerland) During A Full Moon

Ban-One
