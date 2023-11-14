For me it's being out in the country or a small rural town. Sounds silly I know but I'm always on high alert when I find myself in these places. There's that ridiculous stereotype that small towns are safe friendly & crime free. Nope. You don't know who or what is out there. I know how to take care of myself in the city. But with nothing around you; terrifying.

