Hey Pandas, Is There Something That Puts You On Edge, But Most People Feel The Opposite Way About?
For me it's being out in the country or a small rural town. Sounds silly I know but I'm always on high alert when I find myself in these places. There's that ridiculous stereotype that small towns are safe friendly & crime free. Nope. You don't know who or what is out there. I know how to take care of myself in the city. But with nothing around you; terrifying.
