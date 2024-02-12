#1

Really depends on the book in my opinion. E.g. "The Stand" will never be on par with the book. So much missing, too little time to get into the characters. The old TV-mini series or the new one. Or any that will come I'd say.



But the movie-adaption of "Sideways" I find superior to the book. Characters were better handled in the movie and the ending vastly superior.



"The Shawshank Redemption" I guess is the best example for a movie being way better than the book/novel its based on.



So for some adaptions I really don't mind all the deviations and changes. I still can enjoy the movies fully. But some...not all.