Hey Pandas, In Your Opinion, What’s The Most Messed Up Kids’ Movie?
Share the movies that you watched in your childhood that scarred you for life! (I'm exaggerating a little.)
Frozen. Just think about it.
Coralline. I had nightmares for days! But I love it now. :)
I hate it so much. The creepy doll button eyes…brrrrrr
I think Paddington 1 should have come with a warning.
The villain was literally willing to stuff humans for her collection.
It was creepy.🤣