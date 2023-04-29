Share the movies that you watched in your childhood that scarred you for life! (I'm exaggerating a little.)

#1

Frozen. Just think about it.

𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪
#2

Coralline. I had nightmares for days! But I love it now. :)

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
I hate it so much. The creepy doll button eyes…brrrrrr

#3

I think Paddington 1 should have come with a warning.
The villain was literally willing to stuff humans for her collection.
It was creepy.🤣

Lil Miss Hobbit
