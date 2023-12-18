ADVERTISEMENT

So, my partner cheated on me, and I want him to confess, but he keeps denying it, which is driving me crazy. When we avoid the topic, everything seems fine, but whenever it comes up, it turns into a huge fight. I want to discuss it so we can move past this, but his constant denials are just infuriating! I can tell he feels guilty. Should I keep pushing the subject, or should I let it go? Would you want to know? Thanks in advance!

#1

I would want to know. And I would not forgive it and end it right then and there.

Sounds like this weighs heavy on you, so either he confesses or not - the trust is already gone. Up to you if you want to keep pushing it - but if I would be in the situation, I would end the relationship. It's not a good base to build upon.

Ban-One
