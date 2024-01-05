ADVERTISEMENT

My best friend suffers from nasal polyps. He hasn’t been able to smell anything in over a year. He is scheduled to have them surgically removed soon, and he’s SO EXCITED to be able to smell and just breathe normally for the first time in a long time. Just curious, if this were you, what’s the first thing you’d smell?

#1

I would smell freshly washed and dried laundry.

Thu Do
