When you think about the future, what is your most burning question? Is it personal, like what will happen to you? To someone you know? Or is it a bigger issue like, will there be war, natural disaster, or alien invasion? What would you want to see and why?

When/how I die.

Anthony Jordan
DennyS (denzoren)
3 hours ago

I'm really torn on this one...while I like the idea I wouldn't want to know if it's a really painful death.

I just want to know if aliens are real. 👽🛸

Laura Ann Valle
Winning lottery numbers

Kennethbush
I'd just like to see a snapshot one minute of my life 10 years from now, any random moment (apart from like just sleeping) just to know how things turn out.

DennyS (denzoren)
