Hey Pandas, If You Could See The Future For Only 1 Minute, What Would You Want To See?
When you think about the future, what is your most burning question? Is it personal, like what will happen to you? To someone you know? Or is it a bigger issue like, will there be war, natural disaster, or alien invasion? What would you want to see and why?
When/how I die.
I'm really torn on this one...while I like the idea I wouldn't want to know if it's a really painful death.
I just want to know if aliens are real. 👽🛸
Winning lottery numbers
I'd just like to see a snapshot one minute of my life 10 years from now, any random moment (apart from like just sleeping) just to know how things turn out.