Is there a character you would like to play in a movie or a TV series? You can choose whomever you want. Like, if you are a girl, you can choose a boy character. We don't care about these little details!

#1

Sooo:
-Robin ( stranger things)
- Ginny ( Harry potter) or neville ( harry potter too, this character is interesting)
-hana ( demon catcher)

Eline
#2

My head character. Idk why. She is just so cool. Nothing wrong with that.

*Displayname*=idk
#3

Kate from This is Us. I totally identify with that character

Jynxiecat
