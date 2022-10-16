3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, If You Could Play Any Character Who Would You Choose?
Is there a character you would like to play in a movie or a TV series? You can choose whomever you want. Like, if you are a girl, you can choose a boy character. We don't care about these little details!
This post may include affiliate links.
Sooo:
-Robin ( stranger things)
- Ginny ( Harry potter) or neville ( harry potter too, this character is interesting)
-hana ( demon catcher)
My head character. Idk why. She is just so cool. Nothing wrong with that.
Kate from This is Us. I totally identify with that character