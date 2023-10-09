Curious to see the answers.

#1

The ability to learn languages, easily......

K- THULU
catropolum avatar
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Teaching is not exactly my strong point, but if you want to learn a little German....

#2

I'd like to be able to sing really well!

Birgit M
#3

exceptional martial arts fighting (self defense, looks badass as heck, muscles(i think lol), discipline)

shanila.pheonix_
mlpoole2 avatar
Bisexual Axolotls
Bisexual Axolotls
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The muscles aren't super prevalent (at least in my experience), you only really get them if you practice strength building exercises, and most of the drills the headmaster at my school gives us are based around coordination/agility/footwork.

#4

The ability to run really fast and not get tired or run out of breath. That would be awesome.

Charlie Spring Fan (He/Him)
#5

Probably the ability to not get stage fright/be able to do things without anxiety. It would help so, so much.

Bisexual Axolotls
