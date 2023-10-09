5submissions
Hey Pandas, If You Could Gain Any Skill Instantly, What Would It Be?
Curious to see the answers.
The ability to learn languages, easily......
I'd like to be able to sing really well!
exceptional martial arts fighting (self defense, looks badass as heck, muscles(i think lol), discipline)
The muscles aren't super prevalent (at least in my experience), you only really get them if you practice strength building exercises, and most of the drills the headmaster at my school gives us are based around coordination/agility/footwork.
The ability to run really fast and not get tired or run out of breath. That would be awesome.
Probably the ability to not get stage fright/be able to do things without anxiety. It would help so, so much.
Being absolutely, insanely intelligent.
