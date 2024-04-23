Idk I'm bored and need ideas!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

If I became invisible at school, then I would get onto people's chromebooks and mess around with them. I'd also slip creepy messages into people's lockers. Oh! And I'd fill the boys bathroom with Toilet Paper. Then I'd put shaving cream in every car parked in the parking lot, AFTER stealing all of the car keys.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Alley Childress
Add photo comments
POST

#2

I would make people think they were being haunted, like moving stuff around and opening/closing doors when they're home alone. It would be great

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish