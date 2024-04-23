2submissions
Hey Pandas, If You Became Invisible, What Chaos Would You Cause?
Idk I'm bored and need ideas!
If I became invisible at school, then I would get onto people's chromebooks and mess around with them. I'd also slip creepy messages into people's lockers. Oh! And I'd fill the boys bathroom with Toilet Paper. Then I'd put shaving cream in every car parked in the parking lot, AFTER stealing all of the car keys.
I would make people think they were being haunted, like moving stuff around and opening/closing doors when they're home alone. It would be great