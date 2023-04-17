Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA? I Need Advice
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community8 hours ago

Hey Pandas, AITA? I Need Advice

TheElementalGod️️TheElementalGod️️
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

I am not good at sports. In gym class, I was on a team with my friend L. L was the only one who passed to me at all. The others would rather pass to people who were far away and heavily guarded than me, even if I was wide open. So when L got the ball, L passed it to me. L was then being gaurded, and some of the others were in the open. I was petty and passed to L but the opponents got the ball. Now everyone except L is blaming me for causing them not to get the point. AITA?

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
TheElementalGod️️
TheElementalGod️️
Author, Community member

I'm a teen who likes playing video games, doing art, and browsing the web. I have a YouTube channel called Nathingamin. I enjoy playing Dungeons & Dragons (DND) and watching Avatar The Last Airbender.

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda