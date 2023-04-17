Hey Pandas, AITA? I Need Advice

I am not good at sports. In gym class, I was on a team with my friend L. L was the only one who passed to me at all. The others would rather pass to people who were far away and heavily guarded than me, even if I was wide open. So when L got the ball, L passed it to me. L was then being gaurded, and some of the others were in the open. I was petty and passed to L but the opponents got the ball. Now everyone except L is blaming me for causing them not to get the point. AITA?