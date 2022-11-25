#1

The man in the suit paced in front of Alex in the living room, keeping her frozen in place. She knew she had to put it off and she really needed more time. She had just gone to college, and now, she regretted being near a table. The water bubbled behind her.

"Well, well, well." Said the man, suddenly stopping and glaring at her. Alex was too scared to mention that they were near an aqueduct. "Your time is up! You should've brought a pen!"

"What if I don't listen?" Alex knew this man, but couldn't place him, exactly.

"Because I'm your worst nightmare!" He said, smiling mischievously.

"Tax collector?" Alex guessed.

The man curled his lip in either disappointment or distaste.

"I chose this place to put you at...ease. I'm surprised you don't remember your calculus teacher." His evil grin grew wider. "It made this meeting derivative."

Alex sighed at her old teacher's bad joke. She really hadn't liked calculus.