Hey Pandas, How Is The Future Of Earth Going To Look Like?
For example: flying cars, bullet trains, electric cars, etc.
A drowned earth, resource wars, mass exodus from uninhabitable areas, the total collapse of western society, ancient pathogens and diseases being released from melting permafrost and glaciers, mass extinctions.... And then the world will heal itself, and whoever's left will rise from the ashes... And a new cycle will begin again.....