I don’t get mad - I get even. Tell me your way of being a PA panda.

I was unloading my shopping cart at Walgreens a few nights ago when it was pouring down rain. This jacknut was waiting impatiently on the space beside me even though there were plenty of other parking spots. I waited for him to go inside and put my empty cart behind his big and obnoxious truck’s back bumper. He would have had to move the cart before he could leave the store. Petty? Sure. Do I care? H to the N. Peace, y’all!

Mrs.King0315
