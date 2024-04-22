ADVERTISEMENT

I'm an American expat living in France. I have been living in France for 10 years. I have had to endure the French immigration process, which is lengthy and progresses in stages from a 1 year carte de séjour, a 2 year carte de séjour and finally, if you have passed the 1st 2 levels of residence and the language test, you move on to the carte de residence which is good for 10 years. It took me 6 years to get my carte de résident but The problems I encountered were not because of French bureaucracy, but because of negligence I won't bother discussing here.

My question is, now that I'm finally enrolled in a formation Compétence de Base Professionnelle so I can learn to speak and write proficiently in French to get a job, all of my fellow "stagiaires"- who are from all over the world (except the UK and Australia) but predominantly from Turkey, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, keep asking me why I left the USA to live in France, as if the USA is some golden Promised Land?

I really want to know how non-Americans view the United States and why, if you needed to emigrate, you would consider the USA over France.

Thank you very much for your honest answers.