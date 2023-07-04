Post your favorite Independence Day celebrations here!

#1

I hide in my room and hope that the fireworks and "celebratory" gunfire stop before midnight. My family used to go to a picnic thing in my neighborhood, but we don't anymore.

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
#2

Fireworks and hang out at a family’friends/friends house. Just got back a few hours ago.

GUNZO
#3

Not a celebration but an observation from someone living across the pond in Britain.
Independence Day celebrates America gaining indepence from Britain, does it not.
Why then when mentioning independence day does Americans use the British date format I.e. dd/mm/yy (4th July), and not the American date format I.e. mm/dd/yy. (July 4th).?
Interesting.

David Jones
