Hey Pandas, How Did You Meet Your Current Significant Other?
Let us know how you met your current (or ex) significant other.
I actually met mine seven years ago at a hockey game! Our parents had the tickets next to each other, so we became friends, before not seeing each other for a couple years due to COVID/ticket changes. Reconnected with each other November 2021, and started dating June 2022!
I'm friends with her brother (yeah, yeah I know. I'm that jerk who dates his friend's sister). We went to his house for a school project and I met her there. We started dating when we were 16. That was 20 years ago. We've been married for 15 years.
Um fortnite weirdly enough just playing dous paired me with them and we became friends to the point where we still friends though we broke up a short while back
I didn’t
