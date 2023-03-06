Let us know how you met your current (or ex) significant other.

I actually met mine seven years ago at a hockey game! Our parents had the tickets next to each other, so we became friends, before not seeing each other for a couple years due to COVID/ticket changes. Reconnected with each other November 2021, and started dating June 2022!

Bisexual Axolotls
I'm friends with her brother (yeah, yeah I know. I'm that jerk who dates his friend's sister). We went to his house for a school project and I met her there. We started dating when we were 16. That was 20 years ago. We've been married for 15 years.

Joel 🇨🇦
Um fortnite weirdly enough just playing dous paired me with them and we became friends to the point where we still friends though we broke up a short while back

Pineapple
I didn’t

MaskPool
ajkflwajga Is my password, do what you want with it

Fly eater
