How did you find out about this amazing website that saved me from boredom?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

I saw someone looking at it in my school and decided to check it out, three years later here I am :D

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Bisexual Axolotls
Add photo comments
POST

#2

I was looking at random meme websites and a bunch of bored panda articles showed up in the "suggested" google page on my phone

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
fair_weather_rose (she/they)
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I was looking for Ryan Reynolds memes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
polar bear panda
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I was originally checking out memes, and Boredpanda happened to have them, I got sent to the website, and found out it was the first social media website I could check out for free and without signing up.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
MaximumKarmaSaint
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I googled 'bored at work'

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Rider
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I found it in those little news things, then I decided to make an account to ask questions about stuff and here I am!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
FunnyBunny
Add photo comments
POST
#7

I was looking at design fails. Now I'm here.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Ruby White
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#8

back a little before covid, i was on a school chromebook at home, i searched up the word "bored" cuz well, i was. i saw the website with the cute little panda, and i decided to go on it. i enjoyed the posts a lot, and i went on it frequently. fast forward to some time earlier this year, i finally decided to break some rules and make a secret gmail account(not for anything much tho dw lol) and the first thing i did was make a bp account! and the rest is history :)))

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
shanila.pheonix_
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I was spending far too much time on Pinterest, and there were a lot of links to sites with lists, including bored panda. Eventually I decided to just go straight to the source and made an account.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Huddo's sister
Add photo comments
POST
#10

i was trying to find dark humor memes

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
freakingbee (any pronouns)
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Introverts posts!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
RedPepper
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish