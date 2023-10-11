How did you find out about this amazing website that saved me from boredom?

#1 I saw someone looking at it in my school and decided to check it out, three years later here I am :D

#2 I was looking at random meme websites and a bunch of bored panda articles showed up in the "suggested" google page on my phone

#3 I was looking for Ryan Reynolds memes

#4 I was originally checking out memes, and Boredpanda happened to have them, I got sent to the website, and found out it was the first social media website I could check out for free and without signing up.

#5 I googled 'bored at work'

#6 I found it in those little news things, then I decided to make an account to ask questions about stuff and here I am!

#7 I was looking at design fails. Now I'm here.

#8 back a little before covid, i was on a school chromebook at home, i searched up the word "bored" cuz well, i was. i saw the website with the cute little panda, and i decided to go on it. i enjoyed the posts a lot, and i went on it frequently. fast forward to some time earlier this year, i finally decided to break some rules and make a secret gmail account(not for anything much tho dw lol) and the first thing i did was make a bp account! and the rest is history :)))

#9 I was spending far too much time on Pinterest, and there were a lot of links to sites with lists, including bored panda. Eventually I decided to just go straight to the source and made an account.

#10 i was trying to find dark humor memes

#11 Introverts posts!