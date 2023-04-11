2submissions
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Had A Wish Come True?
Have you ever wished, even casually, for something and then it actually happened?
I randomly heard of a competition on the radio, I entered the competition, thought "Wish I could win that, seems nice!" and 5 months later was announced the winner! I only bought the one ticket too! Now I get to buy a house mortgage free! :O
