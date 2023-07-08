#1

Im an Architect - INTJ-A

"ENTJ (0.9%) and INTJ (0.8%) are the least common MBTI personality types for women."

So interested to see if there's any other INTJ women out there!



"Architects are imaginative and strategic thinkers, with a plan for everything.

It can be lonely at the top. As one of the rarest personality types – and one of the most capable – Architects (INTJs) know this all too well. Rational and quick-witted, Architects pride themselves on their ability to think for themselves, not to mention their uncanny knack for seeing right through phoniness and hypocrisy. But because their minds are never at rest, Architects may struggle to find people who can keep up with their nonstop analysis of everything around them."



I kind of have to agree with this as iv'e done the test a few years ago and just did it again and got the same result. My friends also say that it is clearly my type.