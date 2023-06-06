1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Original Character Pride Style
Here are the rules:
1. Must be your own (tracing is okay)
2. Must be drawn (online or by hand)
3. No inappropriate images.
4. Be nice! People who troll will be banned. Don't try it, keep Bored Panda safe.
5. Follow all Bored Panda community guidelines and rules.
Have fun! Happy pride month!
This post may include affiliate links.
A Gay Couple I Imagined, David And Kamen
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish