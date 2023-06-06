Here are the rules:

1. Must be your own (tracing is okay)

2. Must be drawn (online or by hand)

3. No inappropriate images.

4. Be nice! People who troll will be banned. Don't try it, keep Bored Panda safe.

5. Follow all Bored Panda community guidelines and rules.

 

Have fun! Happy pride month!

#1

A Gay Couple I Imagined, David And Kamen

Marinasongs1432
