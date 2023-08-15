I’ve recently started doing a drawing thing I call the “garden of my mind.” It’s really fun and I’ve come up with some cool stuff. Try it, and post the result!

 

Doesn’t matter what shape, size, color, whatever it is. You could do plants, statues, random mess, anything you think fits. Go crazy!

Drew This A While Ago. It’s Messy In There!

and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
