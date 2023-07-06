I’ve become insecure as I get comments on the amount of dandruff I have. Does anybody know how to get rid of it?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

A hairdresser told me I should try brush my hair before and after showering but I’ve gotten no result from doing that

Report

0points
§• Råinbow Påndå •§
POST
#2

Maybe try an anti-dandruff shampoo like head and shoulders or TGEL? They're available in most supermarkets and worked really well for people that I know. Applying coconut oil to your scalp is also supposed to help, but I have never personally tried that method. Best of luck

Report

0points
strange_dandelion (she/her)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish