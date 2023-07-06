2submissions
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Suggestions On How To Get Rid Of Dandruff?
I’ve become insecure as I get comments on the amount of dandruff I have. Does anybody know how to get rid of it?
A hairdresser told me I should try brush my hair before and after showering but I’ve gotten no result from doing that
Maybe try an anti-dandruff shampoo like head and shoulders or TGEL? They're available in most supermarkets and worked really well for people that I know. Applying coconut oil to your scalp is also supposed to help, but I have never personally tried that method. Best of luck