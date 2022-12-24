0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Come Here If You’re Lonely During Holidays
If you don't have anyone to spend Christmas or New Years with, join us and come hang out with your Bored Panda family, as this is a safe space to talk and hang out and have a family if you don't have anyone to share your holidays with.
We love you!
This post may include affiliate links.
I do have family to spend the holidays with, but this was such a kind thing to do. Thank you urbibestie <3. Happy late christmas :)
I do have family to spend the holidays with, but this was such a kind thing to do. Thank you urbibestie <3. Happy late christmas :)