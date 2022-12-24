Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, Come Here If You’re Lonely During Holidays
12points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas4 hours ago

Hey Pandas, Come Here If You’re Lonely During Holidays

urbibestieurbibestie
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

If you don't have anyone to spend Christmas or New Years with, join us and come hang out with your Bored Panda family, as this is a safe space to talk and hang out and have a family if you don't have anyone to share your holidays with.

We love you!

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
urbibestie
urbibestie
Author, Community member

i';m a theater kid and a choir kid and an art kid lmao
i play 3 instruments, piano ukulele and guitar
i love to read and write
i'm bi and ace
single af
mental problems <3
very curvy spine lol
she/they
you can call me bee :)
leave if you're: homophobic, racist, transphobic, etc. or anyone who is a complete and utter idiot and jerk and deserves to be downvoted to the end of eternity.
have an amazing day!

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do have family to spend the holidays with, but this was such a kind thing to do. Thank you urbibestie <3. Happy late christmas :)

1
1point
reply
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do have family to spend the holidays with, but this was such a kind thing to do. Thank you urbibestie <3. Happy late christmas :)

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda