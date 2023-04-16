1submissions
Hey Pandas, Can Share A Funny Or Interesting Phrase In Your Native Language?
I've always had a passion for learning languages, especially since I speak two starkly different ones. My first language is English and my native language is Urdu, which has some pretty funny idioms and phrases that have a different literal translation compared to their actual meaning. So share some idioms or phrases in your native language that have a funny literal translation but actually mean something completely different.
For example:
ہتھیلی پے سرسوں پھیرنا۔. Literal translation: To grind mustard seeds on the heel of your hand. Actually meaning: to do things at the last moment, AKA procrastinating.
Sen. Old Yorkshire. Get thissen down to the shops! I got missen a bargain at the weekend!