Hey Pandas, Besides Water, Which Beverage Do You Drink Most?
Do you feel it’s a moderate amount? How much are you spending a week?
Earl grey tea.
Tea. Cold brew or hot. No milk, no sugar, nothing extra. About one litre a day.
Coffee.
I buy bags of beans by the 20kg (~44lbs). I roast and grind my own. I drink it black without sugar. I calculate it to around £3 per week.
I'm also a fiend for Cream Soda. I pick up a 24 pack of cans once a fortnight. Price varies between £7 and £12.