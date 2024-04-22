Do you feel it’s a moderate amount? How much are you spending a week?

Earl grey tea.

Spooky Demon Bat (she/they)
Tea. Cold brew or hot. No milk, no sugar, nothing extra. About one litre a day.

Ban-One
Coffee.
I buy bags of beans by the 20kg (~44lbs). I roast and grind my own. I drink it black without sugar. I calculate it to around £3 per week.

I'm also a fiend for Cream Soda. I pick up a 24 pack of cans once a fortnight. Price varies between £7 and £12.

Donkey boi
