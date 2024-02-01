1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Answer The 10 Questions By Bernard Pivot
James Lipton always asked these 10 questions "Inside the Actors Studio"
How would you answer these:
1. What is your favorite word?
2. What is your least favorite word?
3. What turns you on?
4. What turns you off?
5. What is your favorite curse word?
6. What sound or noise do you love?
7. What sound or noise do you hate?
8. What profession other than your own would you like to attempt?
9. What profession would you not like to do?
10. If Heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the Pearly Gates?
This post may include affiliate links.
1. Billabong (no I'm not Australian)
2. The C word for female genitalier
3. Chocolate
4. Football fans
5. Bollocks
6. Babies laughing
7. Nails on a chalk board
8. Bed tester
9. Work down a sewer
10. Hi Julie you've made me wait 100 years before I could get you here.